Arrowhead Game Studios has revealed a new roadmap for ‘Helldivers 2’ after the recent Escalation of Freedom update “didn't hit [its] target”.

Once the developer added the update to the game last week (06.08.24), gamers were left disappointed once it was discovered certain weapons - including the fan-favourite FLAM-40 flamethrower - had been significantly nerfed, which players complained did not feel “balanced”.

Now, the third-person-shooter’s director Mikael Eriksson has revealed a new 60-day plan for the game, which Arrowhead hopes will win back disgruntled fans.

In a post to the ‘Helldivers 2’ Subreddit, the developer wrote: “I want to directly address the feedback you've raised about the Escalation of Freedom update. We’ve spent the last week listening to feedback, reflecting about the path ahead for ‘Helldivers 2’ and how we want to continue developing the game. In short, we didn’t hit our target with the latest update.

“Some things we just didn’t get right - and other more fundamental inconsistencies in our approach to game balance and game direction.

“All of that is on us and we are going to own that. As many of you have pointed out, and we agree, what matters most now is action. Not talk.”

The game director then revealed all of the goals Arrowhead would be working towards in the coming weeks, which included a a re-examining of their “approach to balance”, a re-thinking of their “design approach to primary weapons and create a plan for making combat more engaging”, and a refocus on “bug fixes so that the more immediate gameplay-impacting bugs” are promptly dealt with.

Eriksson concluded: “We also want to thank you for your patience. We're grateful that so many of you provided constructive feedback and suggestions on the latest update.”