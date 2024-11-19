'Hitman World of Assassination's launch on PSVR2 has been delayed to March 2025.

The upcoming action-stealth game – which is being developed by series creator IO Interactive – was initially due to release in December 2024, but the studio has now announced it has pushed back the release by three months to ensure the title is "refined, immersive, and seamless".

In a new blog post on the PlayStation website, IO Interactive Global Marketing Director Jonathan Lacaille wrote: "The launch of 'Hitman World of Assassination' on PS VR2 has been rescheduled to March 27, 2025.

"This decision to move the release date was not made lightly; we know there was a lot of demand to bring 'Hitman' on PS VR2, and we were excited to see the great reception following the announcement.

"As such, our priority will always remain to deliver an amazing experience that meets the high standards our players expect. The additional time will not only allow our team to polish the game, ensuring that every aspect is refined, immersive, and seamless, but also to add a few extras that we really wanted to include in this PSVR2 version, such as active reloading."

The developer also promised the new edition of the game would bring highly-requested features, including "dual-wielding and full ambidexterity", and confirmed the complete main campaign from 'World of Assassination' would be playable on the PSVR2 version.