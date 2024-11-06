A second ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game is in development at Warner Bros. Games.

The studio - who published the 2023 fantasy RPG - confirmed to Variety that it had greenlit a sequel, and added the upcoming title was a “very big priority” for the company.

Reflecting on the business’ future plans for the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad told the outlet: “We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about that.

“Our insights tell us that there are not huge distinctions between a younger version of a fan and an older version of a fan. They’re just deep ‘Harry Potter’ fans, and we try to build authentic experiences to delight them.”

The Warner Bros. boss teased the team will be adding some “big-picture storytelling elements” into the upcoming game that tie into the ‘Harry Potter’ HBO TV series.

When it launched last year, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ proved to be a major commercial and critical success, and Haddad said it was the game’s warm reception that had spurred Warner Bros. to explore more projects in the franchise.

He said: “The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ last year.”