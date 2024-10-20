A ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Definitive Edition is reportedly in development.

According to industry insiders, Avalanche Software is working on new content for the action-RPG set in the ‘Harry Potter’ universe, which is said to boast 10 to 15 hours of additional gameplay - with a new story quest, side quests, activities and outfits allegedly included.

The sources told Insider Gaming the supposed Definitive Edition will be sold as a separate DLC for players who already own the game.

While insiders didn’t confirm an exact release date for the title, they suggested it could release at some point next year, though a price for the Definitive Edition is reportedly yet to be decided.

In September, Warner Bros. Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed the publisher was hoping to make a sequel to ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, but insisted any such game would be a few years away.

Speaking at the Bank of America’s 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference last month, he said: “Obviously, a successor to ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road.

“So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here.”

The studio recently released ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’, which gives fans the chance to take part in the iconic magic sport through single-player, co-op play, and competitive PvP online games.