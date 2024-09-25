'Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered' will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC next month.

Horizon Zero Dawn

The open world action adventure game - which was released seven years ago - is getting an upgrade, with including updated visuals and other changes.

As confirmed by Sony during its State of Play livestream this week, the remastered title will get graphic boosts bringing in line with 2022 sequel 'Horizon Forbidden West'.

This means new shaders and textures for the revamped version, as well improved character models.

The gaming giant also promised "more than 10 hours of re-recorded conversation mo-cap", which will result in better dialogue and conversations.

Sony confirmed the game will support Sony's DualSense controllers, which come with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, as well as Sony's 3D audio technology.

Over the summer, it was reported that a 'Horizon Zero Dawn' show planned for Netflix was scrapped.

Rolling Stone claimed ‘Umbrella Academy’ producer Steven Blackman - who was working on the TV adaptation of the beloved action role-playing-game - created an abusive workplace though his “toxic, bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behaviour”, and now it’s been reported both of his Netflix projects, the ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ series and another show called ‘Orbital’, have been shelved.

Cheyenne Roundtree - a journalist at the publication who covered the original Blackman story - took to X and wrote: “Rolling Stone has learned that two of ‘Umbrella Academy’ showrunner Steve Blackman’s projects that were in development at Netflix, a ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ series and an original series, ‘Orbital’, are no longer moving forward (sic).”

After the first report detailing Blackman's supposed abusive behaviour released, a representative for the producer told Rolling Stone he has “a long, ongoing, and close working relationship with Netflix” and insisted he “continues to work on new projects”.

They also claimed he had “signed a new multi-year deal earlier this year”.