‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ will be coming to the PlayStation 5 next year.

At last night’s (20.08.24) Gamescom Opening Live event, host Geoff Keughley confirmed the upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks - will be making its way over to Sony’s console in Spring 2025 after it’s limited exclusive release on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 9 December.

The project also got a new trailer narrated by Indiana Jones voice actor Troy Baker, which showcased new pieces of gameplay, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage.

The blurb for the game’s trailer reads: “From the whip and colt to his trusty journal and camera, you'll need everything he's got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

Creative director Axel Torvenius also explained that the studio chose to keep the game locked to first-person mode because the title was built around problem solving, and so a first-person view would allow players to be properly immersed in ‘The Great Circle’.

He said: “A large section of the game is mystery, solving puzzles. It’s being up front and close to ancient relics, ruins, and scriptures.

“So [first-person] adds an intimacy to the adventure. You get up close and can really inspect things which is pretty nice.”