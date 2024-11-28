‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s post-launch DLC will be a “narratively-driven unique experience”.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's post-launch DLC will be a 'narratively-driven unique experience'

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks - will receive an expansion at some point after its release on 6 December, and now ‘The Great Circle’s creative director Axel Torvenius has teased the DLC will fit in neatly with the main campaign.

During an interview with the YouTube channel MinnMax, the developer said: “What we can say about the DLC at the moment is that it will be a very heavily narratively-driven unique experience that fits in very good with the main campaign.”

READ MORE: Formula 1 unveils groundbreaking diversity and inclusion charter backed by Lewis Hamilton

Torvenius also said ‘The Great Circle’ - which will come to PC and Xbox Series X|S next month before making its way over to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025 - was by far “the biggest and longest game that MachineGames have ever done”.

When pushed about how many hours of cutscenes were in the title, the creative director said: “There's roughly three hours and 45 or 40 minutes or something along those lines. It's a lot.”

Aside from his trusty whip and revolver, Indy has been shown to use other household items like rolling pins and bottles to fight against his enemies, and Torvenius teased the well-travelled archeologist will be able to pick up and use plenty of other objects as a weapon.

He said: “[Indy can use] banjos, frying pans, fly swatters …”