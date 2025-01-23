Insomniac Games has refused to confirm whether ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ will release this year.

Marvel's Wolverine is still yet to receive a launch window.

The studio - which developed the three ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ games for PlayStation - has been working on the title since it was first teased in 2021, though Insomniac has now insisted it isn’t ready to share any details about the potential launch window for ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ just yet.

Speaking with Variety, Insomniac’s new boss Chad Dezern - who is the co-head of the developer alongside Ryan Schneider and Jen Huang - said: “We've announced ‘Wolverine’, and we'd love to talk more about ‘Wolverine’, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road.

“As much as we're as much as we have pent up excitement, we got to hold on to it. So that's, that's about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today.”

This comes just after Insomniac’s founder and CEO Ted Price announced he would be retiring from the games industry after spending over 30 years at the studio.

On the Sony Interactive website, Price wrote: “After having been incredibly fortunate to enjoy such a fulfilling career in games, I'll be retiring from the industry at the end of March.

“I actually made this decision last year. For me, after over 30 years of leading Insomniac, I felt it was simply time to step aside and let others pave the way for our team.”