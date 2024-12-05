‘Kingdom Come: Delivernace II’ has received a new, earlier release date.

The upcoming action-RPG - which is being developed by Warhorse Studios - was delayed to 11 February in August after the company decided the game was “not good enough” to launch in 2024, though Warhorse has now revealed it will be releasing ‘Kingdom Come: Delivernace II’ a week earlier on 4 February.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the offical Warhorse Studios account released a teaser trailer for the game and said: “Big news: ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’ will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!

“With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days.”

In the short video, the studio’s global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling added the title was “gold now”, meaning “the game is more or less finished”.

He said: “We are right now in the last stretches of optimisations, of bug fixing.”

Warhorse also teased that “exciting news” was on the way for ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’, with a new story trailer and PC and console specs for the title due to release later today (05.12.24).

When the game was delayed back in August, Warhorse developer Sir Tobi said the studio “was this close” to finishing the title in time for its initial late 2024 launch, but decided the team needed “a tiny bit more time” to bring the game up to snuff.