Konami has hinted 'Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots' could appear on the rumoured 'Master Collection Vol. 2'.

The action-adventure title released exclusively on the PlayStation 3 in 2008, though didn't appear on the first collection of Konami's older entries into the series when it launched last year.

However, the studio has now teased that the game will appear on a second collection allegedly alongside 'The Phantom Pain' and 'Peace Walker'.

Producer Noriaki Okamura told IGN: "We definitely are aware of this situation with 'MGS4'. Unfortunately we can't really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing 'MGS' 1-3 dot dot dot ... you can probably connect the dots!

"Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can't really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!"

The studio are currently working on a remake of their 2004 title 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater', which is expected to launch at some point this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.

The title received its first gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, and will see David Hayter – the voice actor who played Solid Snake from 1998 to 2008 – return to play the character.