Larian Studios’ “full attention is focused on crafting their next title”.

The company is due to release the final update known as Patch 8 to its critically-acclaimed RPG ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ later this year, and is now shifting its team onto their next project - with studio lead Swen Vincke at the helm.

Larian told Video Gamer: “Swen and the team[‘s]… full attention is focused on crafting their next title.”

The outlet was also told Larian had moved to a “media blackout” for the foreseeable future.

This comes after Vincke teased the studio’s story “ain’t over yet”.

Responding to a YouTube documentary on X (formally Twitter) the Larian head wrote: “[This has] got me all nostalgic - it really has been an incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned.

“Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind.”

Last May, Larian revealed it was going to be working on “two very ambitious RPGs” after it opened a new office in Poland called Larian Studios Warsaw.

Vincke said at the time: “Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two - very ambitious - new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labour. We're a very bottom up company so I'm eager to see what new things they'll bring us. I think it'll work really well.”