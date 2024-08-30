Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced its next RGG Summit will take place on 20 September.

The company - which is owned by Sega and is the developer behind the ‘Yakuza’/ ‘Like a Dragon’ series - has revealed it will be holding its next showcase at 3.a.m. PDT/ 6 a.m. EDT/ 11 a.m. BST.

Ryu Ga Gotoku have also confirmed the event will unveil their next project, with its publisher previously teasing fans will be “surprised” by what is revealed.

The corporation had said their next announcement would occur at the Tokyo Game Show - which is due to take place between 26-29 September - though it now seems that Ryu Ga Gotoku fans will be getting an earlier look at the studio’s next title.

This comes after Sega trademarked ‘Yakuza Wars’ earlier this year, which may be the project that gets announced at the upcoming RGG Summit.

However, it is still unclear as to whatever the title that is unveiled at the showcase will be the next mainline entry into the ‘Like a Dragon’ series, another spin-off game akin to ‘Like a Dragon Garden: The Man Who Erased His Name’, another remake like ‘Yakuza: Kwami’ or an entirely new project.

The development studio last released ‘Like a Dragon: Infinite’ in January 2024, and revealed its 2016 title ‘Yakuza Kiwami’ will be getting a port to the Nintendo Switch, which is scheduled to release on 24 October.