'MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' is available now digitally.

(c) Capcom

The bonanza pack boasts 'X-Men Children of the Atom', 'Marvel Super Heroes', 'X-Men vs. Street Fighter', 'Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter', 'Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes', 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2', and 'The Punisher'.

And now it is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, with a digital Xbox One release to follow in 2025, giving fans the chance to go down memory lane and enjoy the titles with multiplayer for the first time.

For those wanting to wait for the physical release, there is not much longer to wait, with the collection coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on November 22.

Capcom has teased "more information" about the set in the "coming months".

A press release noted: "MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics offers a timeless celebration of a legacy fighting game series, delivering a diverse roster of iconic characters, enhanced features, and competitive gameplay. Relive the nostalgia or discover enduring classics for the first time, uniting fans of all generations in celebration of Capcom’s legendary fighting game series and stay tuned for more information on the collection in the coming months!"