The Fantastic Four are coming to ‘Marvel Rivals’.

Marvel Rivals

Developer and publisher NetEase Games has confirmed the popular hero-shooter is set to receive the fan-favourite superhero team, with an official teaser trailer slated to release next Monday (06.01.25).

On X (formally Twitter), the official ‘Marvel Rivals’ account posted a picture of the Fantastic Four and captioned the image: “Get ready to welcome Marvel’s First family in ‘Marvel Rivals’. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. Be there.”

The team will comprise of Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch and The Thing, though may also include the robot H.E.R.B.I.E. as the friendly android was seen in the teaser image.

Reports about the Fantasic Four joining the ‘Marvel Rivals’ roster began to emerge earlier this week when game leaker XoX_Leak claimed the team were on their way to the title, and posted the announcement image that was officially released today (03.01.25) by NetEase.

It has been rumoured Mr. Fantastic and The Human Torch will be Duelists, The Invisible Woman a Strategist, and The Thing will be a Vanguard.

According to leaks, The Human Torch will be able to create walls of flames to both damage enemies and defend allies, and has a team-up ability with Storm which will allow the heroes to create deadly fire tornadoes.