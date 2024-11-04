NetEase Games hopes ‘Marvel Rivals’ will be the “best in class” hero-shooter.

While the developer feels “honoured” the upcoming title is being compared to some of the genre greats like ‘Overwatch’ and ‘Apex Legends’, NetEase wants ‘Marvel Rivals’ to stand out from the crowd through its “unique” features.

The studio told MP1st: “We are honoured to be compared with some of the best games out there in this genre and we feel we offer an experience that builds on some familiar gameplay elements and creates something unique with the opportunity to play as your favoruite Marvel characters.

“‘Marvel Rivals’ will be faster paced and much more accessible to new players. This game features abilities-heavy gameplay and we put the hero in the hero-shooter genre.

“We want ‘Marvel Rivals’ to be best in class.”

The free-to-play game - which is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Mac and PC on 6 December - will allow players to become some of their favourite superheroes thanks to a large character roster.

As well as Marvel staples like Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, it was confirmed at Gamescom in August that Captain America and The Winter Soldier would be added to the game in time for its winter launch.