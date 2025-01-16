‘Marvel Rivals’ will get a new playable character “each half of the season”, creative director Guangyun Chen has revealed.

Marvel Rivals

The hero-shooter - which is helmed by NetEase Games - recently added the Fantastic Four icons Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman to its roster in the first half of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, and now the title’s lead has teased ‘Marvel Rivals’ will continue to expand its list of playable characters every half-season, which equates to a new hero roughly every six weeks.

Speaking with Metro, Chen said: “Every season we’ll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We’ll actually be breaking down each season into two halves.

“The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero. We just eventually want to continue to enhance the experience, and, you know, keep everyone excited in our community.”

The creative director added NetEase wanted to give fans “a solid variety” in playable characters, and the decision as to which heroes and villains they introduce will be “guided by the overall gameplay experience or theme that [the developers] want to create for each season”.

He explained: “The team believes that it gives the players a solid variety for tactical match-ups or team composition.

“Having more Duelists at the moment will definitely enhance the Duelist experience, letting players dive a little bit deeper into that aspect.”