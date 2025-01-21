'Marvel Snap' developer Second Dinner is looking to "partner with a new publisher" after the game was taken offline in the U.S.

The mobile card-collecting title went down in the U.S. as a part of the country's TikTok ban – with 'Marvel Snap's publisher Nuverse being owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance – though now the game is back online, Second Dinner has stressed it wants to "start a new era" with a new publisher to avoid this from happening again.

On X (formally Twitter) the developer wrote: "'Marvel Snap' is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this NEVER happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for 'Marvel Snap'.

"We know this probably leaves you with even more questions than answers. We appreciate your patience, but in the meantime enjoy playing 'Marvel Snap'.

"We’ll continue to update with more information as soon as possible!"

While the game's severs are back online in the U.S., 'Marvel Snap' is still unavailable on the Apple App Store, though Second Dinner has insisted it is "working on restoring App Store availability", though admitted this "may take some time".

The studio also noted "in-app purchases remain unavailable [in 'Marvel Snap'], but the team is working on it".