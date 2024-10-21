Insomniac Games has announced it has “no additional story content planned” for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’.

Insomniac Games has announced it has 'no additional story content planned' for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Fans of the web-slinging title have been waiting with bated breath for a story DLC since its launch on PlayStation 5 in October 2023, though the developer has now confirmed it is not intending to work on any expansions for the game.

In a new blog announcing the new PC edition of the title, Insomniac's senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza said: “While we have no additional story content planned for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, we’re delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version, including New Game+, new suits and color variants, Photo Mode features, and more.”

Even though fans won’t be getting any more story content, Insomniac’s core technology director Mike Fitzgerald emphasised the PC edition - which releases on 30 January - would be worth the wait and praised the studio’s partner Nixxes Software for their "incredible" work on the title.

He said: “Our amazing partners at Nixxes have once again done an incredible job bringing the world of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ to PC players.

“Our team put a lot of love into this game, and we’re excited that it will soon be enjoyed by a whole new audience with keyboard and mouse controls, ultra widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on their platform.”

As well as these updates, the developer added the PC edition would feature “enhanced ray-tracing options to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations”.