Marvel’s Wolverine creative director Brian Horton has reportedly left the project and joined the team working on Xbox’s Perfect Dark reboot

According to industry insiders, the developer hasn’t been working with Insomniac Games on the PlayStation 5 exclusive since summer 2024, and has instead moved over to the upcoming Xbox-published reimagining of the 2000 first-person-shooter, which is being co-developed by Microsoft’s The Initiative and the Embracer-owned studio Crystal Dynamics.

An Xbox representative told Game File Horton will be “bringing his wealth of experience to the upcoming reboot of the classic secret agent series”.

As for ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’, Horton - who had helmed ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ at Insomniac - reportedly departed the project as a result of “creative differences [being made] around the game”, and a Sony spokesperson allegedly told the outlet the game will now be helmed by Marcus Smith - who will serve as creative director - and Mike Daly, who will become the new game director.

Smith and Daly had previously worked together on the PlayStation exclusive ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ in 2021 as creative director and game director.

‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ - which is expected to release after Insomniac’s ‘Venom’ spin-off in 2026 - will be set in the same universe as the studio’s ‘Spider-Man’ games, which is known as ‘Earth 1048’.