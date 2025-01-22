The next ‘Mass Effect’ game “isn’t ready to suddenly have a team of 250 to 300 people working on it” now ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ is out, former studio head Mark Darrah has said.

The studio released its latest entry in the fantasy-RPG franchise in October 2024, and while lots of the game’s developers are moving onto the next ‘Mass Effect’ project at publisher Electronic Arts, Darrah - who worked at BioWare as a project director and executive producer on the ‘Dragon Age’ series until 2021 - has suggested the team already working on the new sci-fi game “isn’t ready” to suddenly increase.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Darrah said: “‘Mass Effect’ isn't ready to suddenly have a team of 250, 300 people working on it.

“In the past when BioWare was toying with being on just one project, like on ‘Anthem’ or ‘The Veilguard’, that project was up and running at full speed so it was able to suck in every available resource, it had enough existing infrastructure that it was able to absorb everything.

“That's not exactly what's happening [with the next ‘Mass Effect’].”

Darrah noted that while some ‘The Veilguard’ developers have indeed moved over to ‘Mass Effect’, several others are seemingly “moving into other parts of the EA organisation because ‘Mass Effect’ isn’t ready for them.”