Producer Avi Arad has insisted the Metal Gear Solid film is still in the works

The movie adaptation of Konami's beloved action-adventure franchise was announced in 2020 by Sony Pictures, though the studio has been mostly silent since then.

However, the flick’s producer has now provided an update on the project, and emphasised he wants to get the picture right.

speaking to Brian Crecente as part of his newsletter, Arad said: “We're working on the script some more, but I can't talk about it yet.

“I think everyone's going to be really excited and surprised.

“I think getting ‘Metal Gear’ right will obviously be amazing because I think it's a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be terrific.”

The last update on the film came in 2022 after Oscar Isaac - who was attached to the project - said the team was “looking for the story”.

He told IGN: “We’re searching, we’re searching like Solid Snake.

“We’re climbing through air ducts, we’re looking for the story.”

‘Kong: Skull Island’ director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was said to be helming the flick at Sony Pictures, and had previously admitted it would be difficult to adapt the gaming franchise into a film.

Speaking to We Got This Covered, he said: “It is one of the most tricky and idiosyncratic properties on the planet, where the creator’s voice, Hideo Kojima, is a genius.

“It would also be one of the easiest properties for Hollywood to mess up. Luckily, there are very smart producers on it.

“It’s the type of thing where it would be very easy for Hollywood to be like, ‘Oh, it’s like ‘Mission: Impossible!’ No, it’s not ‘Mission: Impossible’. ‘It’s like ‘G.I. Joe!’ No, it’s not ‘G.I. Joe’.

“‘Metal Gear Solid’ is ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and can only be ‘Metal Gear Solid’.”