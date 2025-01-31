Mexico's President has penned a letter to Google to abandon its plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico on its Maps application.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has written to Google to abandon plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its Maps app, following an order from U.S. President Donald Trump

Claudia Sheinbaum has called for the American tech titan to rethink its move to swap the name of the ocean basin that is surrounded by the U.S. Cuba and Mexico for the Gulf of America.

The news comes as President Donald Trump signed an executive order for it to be renamed within his first week of being in the White House.

She is quoted by BBC News as saying: " [The name change] could only correspond to the 12 nautical miles away from the coastlines of the United States of America ...

"For us, it is still the Gulf of Mexico, and for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico."

If the name change does happen, it has been said it will only appear on Google Maps.

The firm said in a social media statement on Monday (27.01.25): "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.

"When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name."