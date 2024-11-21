‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ developer Asobo has apologised for the game’s disappointing release.

The flying game launched earlier this week (19.11.24) on Xbox Series X|S and PC, though some fans were unable to take to the skies as the servers struggled to keep up with user demand.

Now, the studio has apologised to the community, and stressed “this is not the launch experience we want for our players”.

In an update to Steam, Asobo wrote: “We have increased our server capacity and are seeing more players accessing the sim; however, we are still seeing access issues continue. This is not the launch experience we want for our players and want to apologize to the community.

“We will continue to work around the clock with our partners and will provide updates until the issues are resolved.”

The studio also admitted it didn’t anticipate how popular ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ would be, and said the high player numbers “overwhelmed [its] infrastructure”.

On launch day, Head of Microsoft Flight Sim Jorg Neuman said the team was “really, really proud” of their work and was “so excited” that fans would finally get the chance to play the game.

Neuman added he felt Asobo “had done something really great for the hobby” of flight simulating with this latest release, though conceded the studio “completely underestimated” how many users would try to play the game at release.

Even so, the developer insisted “the team [was] on it” and would keep the community updated as to when the issues had been solved.