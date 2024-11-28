‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ has received an update to fix its “stability issues”.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has received an update to fix its 'stability issues'

When the simulator title launched earlier this month (19.11.24), some players found they were unable to take to the skies as the servers struggled to keep up with user demand, but developer Asobo has now added a new patch which should allow fans to enjoy the game without running into any performance problems.

In a blog post uploaded to the ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ website, the studio wrote: “We are happy to report that the issues regarding access and streaming have been resolved.

“The distribution layer capacity has been increased to handle the immense interest in the simulator and the reliability is now above 99.999 per cent. Our servers and services are also all performing as expected.”

After this update, Asobo said it would be bringing another patch to the game on 2 December, which will include “further stability improvements and other fixes”, before providing “a third, larger patch during the week of 9 December”.

The third update will give players the option to freely disable or enable content, while also adding a “safe boot” option to the title, which will deactivate third-party content in the event of a crash when booting up the game.

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.