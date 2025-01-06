‘Minecraft’ creator Markus ‘Notch’ Persson has “basically announced” a sequel to the game.

Minecraft

The developer - who sold the popular open-world building title to Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion - recently revealed he would be working on some new projects in 2025, and has now said he will be making a “spiritual successor” to ‘Minecraft’.

On X (formally Twitter), he wrote: “I basically announced ‘Minecraft 2’.

“I thought that maybe people ACTUALLY do want me to make another game that’s super similar to the first one, and I’m loving working on games again.

“I don’t super duper care exactly which game I make first (or even if I make more), but I do know I’m making one, so I figured I’d absolutely be willing to give it an honest shot in the form of a spiritual successor to ‘Minecraft’.”

In a previous post where he “asked for honest and legitimate [...] feedback for once”, ‘Notch’ said he would be working on a roguelike title mixed with a “tile-based first-person dungeon crawler”, though would consider making the game more akin to ‘Minecraft’ if fans were keen on the idea.

While the title won’t be an official sequel to ‘Minecraft’, the developer said he wanted to “make a new original game of the same type as ‘Minecraft’ and call it something else”.