‘Minecraft Live’ will be returning on 28 September.

Developer Mojang announced the showcase would boast a “new look and feel” as the studio reveals what will be coming next to the beloved sandbox game.

In a statement posted to the ‘Minecraft’ website, Mojang’s Owen Jones wrote: “We’ll be unveiling never-before-seen game drops, giving you exclusive insight into new things coming to the world of ‘Minecraft’, and more!

“It’s all coming to you directly from the developers at the Minecraft HQ, here in Stockholm.

“We’ve also prepared an aftershow where you’ll get to watch our developers go even deeper into the updates and play through new content for the first time ever.”

The event - which is due to air at 10A.M. PST/ 1P.M. EDT/ 6P.M. BST - will be Mojang’s first major showcase since the studio announced it would be sunsetting its annual summer updates in favour of smaller content releases throughout the year.

The developer also said it would be shifting to two, “more focused” showcases a year which will unveil “the latest features [they’re] working on, what's coming into testing, and the newest news from across the ‘Minecraft’ franchise”.

While ‘Minecraft Live’ will reveal what Mojang will be adding to the game next, the event will notably exclude the studio’s controversial mob vote, which the company confirmed would be retired earlier this month.