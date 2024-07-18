Mattel and Outright Games have announced ‘Barbie Project Friendship’.

Created under the guise of the franchise’s TV show writer Ann Austen, the upcoming adventure title - which will be published by Outright - celebrates the series’ 65th anniversary, and will let players explore, customise and give the Malibu Waves Community Center a much-needed make-over.

In a statement, Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel, said: “We are looking forward to bringing more ‘Barbie’ adventures to a new generation of young players on all modern gaming platforms and PC for the first time.

“With ‘Barbie Project Friendship’, players can expect to create cherished memories with friends, embodying the spirit of fun, friendship, and creativity that ‘Barbie’ represents.”

The title follows Barbie ‘Malibu’ Roberts and Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts as they embark on their adventure across Malibu Waves, and will be available to experience in both singleplayer and two-player local co-cop with mini games.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games, said it was “an honour to work with Mattel on such a profound and beloved brand”.

She continued: “Barbie is an icon and role model for children across the globe, and we are so excited to bring the adventures of Malibu and Brooklyn to life.”

‘Barbie Project Friendship’ releases on 25 October, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.