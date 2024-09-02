A new Batman video game is reportedly in development – set in the same world as Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ movie.

It comes as the DC Universe undergoes huge changes following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-chairmen of DC Studios in 2022.

The duo have spearheaded a huge reboot of its projects, which is aiming to create an interconnected world of television, film, and video games.

It is also planning to reserve certain projects for the DC Elseworlds banner – an alternative line for stories outside the main continuity.

Among the Elseworlds projects was 2022’s movie ‘The Batman’, which starred Robert Pattinson, 38, as the Dark Knight.

The film has already spawned a spin-off HBO series centred on The Penguin, set for release next month.

But it’s now being reported a video game tied to this universe is also in the pipeline.

In an article by Puck discussing potential sales of Warner Bros Discovery assets, it was noted the company is unlikely to sell its games division due to its strategic value.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav is said to still see “the games unit as strategic, especially as the various WBD divisions are beginning to collaborate more closely on properties like the upcoming ‘Penguin’ HBO show and game, both seeded in the 2022 ‘The Batman’ movie”.

The article also confirmed the existence of a Penguin-focused game.

It follows the cancellation of another Batman-related TV project earlier this year.

Initially envisioned as a series exploring Gotham City’s corrupt police force post-‘The Batman’, it was later retooled to focus on Arkham Asylum within the main DC Universe before being shelved by HBO.

Batman was last seen in Rocksteady Studios’ ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’, which received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, the next game in the ‘Batman: Arkham’ series is confirmed to be a Meta Quest 3 VR headset exclusive.