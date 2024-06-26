A new teaser for season two of ‘Fallout’ has confirmed the arrival of a beloved character from the video games.

A new teaser for season two of ‘Fallout’ has confirmed the arrival of a beloved character from the video games

Amazon Prime Video’s version of the game series draws heavily from the franchise while spinning an original tale – with fan-favorite Dogmeat making an appearance in the first season, and now another iconic character is set to return.

At the conclusion of the first season, a flashback features a series of investors discussing plans for various vaults, including a representative from RobCo – owned by Robert House.

Mr House, a key figure in ‘Fallout: New Vegas’, controls part of the post-apocalyptic civilisation built on the remains of Las Vegas, having survived a coma.

In a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Graham Wagner confirmed “many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound,” following the events of the first season.

He added, “Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House’s town. Robert House will be involved in season two.”

The ‘Fallout’ series is set in the year 2296, fifteen years after the events of ‘Fallout: New Vegas’.

While the game allows players to decide the fate of New Vegas, several narrative paths enable Mr House’s survival. According to ‘Bethesda’ director Todd Howard, everything that happens in the ‘Fallout’ series is canon to the video game lore.

He also mentioned some plot points in the TV show were rewritten to avoid conflicts with future ‘Fallout’ game plans.

With the confirmation of Robert House’s involvement, fans say they can’t wait for an exciting continuation that bridges the game series with the new narrative of the show, with season two of ‘Fallout’ promises to delve even deeper into the lore of the ‘Fallout’ universe.