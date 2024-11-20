The next ‘Battlefield’ game is reportedly undergoing the biggest series of playtests in the franchise’s history in an effort to avoid another poor launch.

The next Battlefield game is reportedly undergoing the biggest series of playtests in the franchise’s history to avoid another poor launch

The release of the last entry into the first-person-shooter series ‘Battlefield 2042’ proved to be disappointing for fans, with some complaining the game suffered from severe performance issues and was missing important features like voice chat and a scoreboard, but it has now been claimed that the next instalment is going through vigorous playtests in order to ensure the title lives up to fan expectations.

According to Insider Gaming, the upcoming title - which is being developed by Electronic Arts’ (EA) studios DICE, Motive, Criterion Games and Ripple Effect - is being tested by external players much more than previous entries into the franchise, with the amount of data being collected as a result of these extensive playtests supposedly being the most the ‘Battlefield’ series has ever seen.

The outlet claimed EA was focusing on a “player first” approach with this new game, and was holding frequent “small feedback sessions” as well as more larger playtests to ensure the studio can hear exactly what fans want and expect from the title.

In September, EA revealed the upcoming game would be returning to ‘Battlefield’s roots and would be set in the modern era.

Studio head and ‘Battlefield’ boss Vince Zampella also said the title would remove the specialist system introduced in ‘2042’ in favour of the more traditional class system, and suggested it would also ditch 128-player games and return to more focused matches.