‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ has been officially announced.

The next entry into the beloved action-adventure franchise was revealed at yesterday’s (23.01.25) Xbox Developer Direct showcase, and is slated to hit Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and Game Pass in the Autumn later this year.

‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ - which is being developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames - will be the next mainline entry into the action series, and will feature a new Master Ninja protagonist, Yakumo, in a futuristic Tokyo that's been ravaged by the Dark Dragon's Rain of Darkrot.

As well as Yakumo, the franchise’s original main protagonist Ryu Hayabusa will also play a “pivotal role” in the game, with the two characters crossing paths later in the story.

The title's producer from PlatinumGames, Yuji Nakao, explained that “since it’s been a while since the last game, we wanted a new hero to make the series more approachable for new players”.

He told Xbox Wire: “Of course, we also wanted long-time fans to enjoy the game, so Ryu Hayabusa plays a significant role in the story, serving as a major challenge and growth milestone for Yakumo.

“Ryu will appear throughout the game and be playable, ensuring his prowess and presence is deeply felt in ‘Ninja Gaiden 4’.”

On top of ‘Ninja Gaiden 4’, it was also announced ‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’ - a remake of the 2008 Xbox 360 title built in Unreal Engine 5 - is available to purchase now on all major platforms, apart from the Nintendo Switch.