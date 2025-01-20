Nintendo thinks the “best direction” for the Switch 2 is to ensure gamers are “able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor”.

The Japanese gaming juggernaut unveiled its upcoming console - which is slated to launch later in 2025 - last week (16.01.25) and confirmed the Switch 2 would be backwards compatible with a lot of titles initially released for the first Switch, and now Nintendo has stressed it made this decision to ensure gamers had access to their full games library on the new device.

Speaking to Game File, Nintendo said: “Nintendo Switch is played by many consumers, and we decided that the best direction to take would be for consumers to be able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor to Nintendo Switch.

“As a result of that thinking, Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.”

However, the company added “certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2”.

Nintendo said: “Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.”

More information about the Nintendo Switch 2, such as its specifications and price, will be revealed at the Nintendo Direct showcase on 2 April 2025 - where it is also possible new games like the next ‘Mario Kart’ teased in the Switch 2 reveal trailer will get officially announced too.