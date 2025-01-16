The Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly going to be unveiled later this week.

Nintendo Switch OLED

According to leaker Nate the Hate, Nintendo is due to officially showcase its upcoming console "in the coming week", and has claimed the announcement trailer will be released on 16 January.

In his Nintendo Switch 2 prediction video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the insider added the reveal will "focus almost exclusively on the console itself", and will not show off any new games, but will still include footage of titles "running on the screen" of the Switch 2.

He stated: "Software is not going to be a focus."

Instead, Nate theorised the trailer will likely only reveal the console, its functionality and its new logo, but claimed a separate gaming showcase was coming in either late February or early March.

Recent leaks about the Switch 2 point to the console being considerably bigger than the original device, with listings of screen protectors for the Switch 2 on China's wholesale platform Alibaba indicating it will sport a eight-inch display – significantly larger than the 6.2-inch screen seen on the 2017 Switch.

As for the device itself, cases for the Switch 2 on the website were listed as being 290mm in length, 135mm in height and 50mm deep, while the first console's dimensions come in at 173mm x 102mm x 13.9mm.