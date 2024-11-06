The Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with old Switch games.

While the company’s president Shuntaro Furukawa did not officially announce the upcoming console during Nintendo’s recent Corporate Management Policy Briefing earlier this week, the business’ boss has confirmed gamers who purchase the Switch 2 will be able to play their current titles on the new device.

On X (formally known as Twitter), Furukawa said: “This is Furukawa. At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.

“Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.”

At the meeting, the Nintendo boss confirmed the company was still planning to officially announce the Switch 2 sometime in the business’ current fiscal year - which ends in April 2025 - but said Nintendo would not make any major reveals about the console before the end of the calendar year.

He said: “Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult ... You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season.”