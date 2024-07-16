Nintendo Switch could be getting Rockstar's GTA+ subscription.

GTA Online (c) Rockstar Games

An eagle-eyed social media user spotted that Rockstar's website listed the Nintendo Switch as one of the platforms its games will be available on.

The X user posted: "Rockstar Games has updated the platform list for "Games Included with GTA+" to include Nintendo Switch, but it is not currently used on the site.

"Rockstar may soon update these games on the Switch to be playable for free with a GTA+ subscription."

Game available on the Switch include 'Red Dead Redemption' and 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition'.

Meanwhile, former Rockstar Games developer Joe Rubino recently hinted the 'Grand Theft Auto V' Trevor DLC was dropped in favour of "cash cow" 'Grand Theft Auto Online'.

Previously, Steven Ogg – the voice actor for the crazed protagonist – shared there was a planned expansion to the action-adventure game that would have seen Trevor work as a secret agent for the FIB.

During an interview with the SanInPlay YouTube channel, he said: "A lot of the team went to do Red Dead Redemption 2 right away, and I took on this other project that was a standalone DLC for 'GTA' that never came out, and it was kick-a**."

Joe confessed he was "a little sour" when Rockstar shelved his work.

He continued: "When 'GTA Online' came out, it was so much of a cash cow and people were loving it so much that it was hard to make an argument that a standalone DLC would out-compete that.

"Looking back now I would say that you could probably do both, but that was a business decision that they made and I was a little upset about that.

"[I was] a little sour at that time, because I was like 'yo, what the f*** guys, this s***'s awesome, let's keep going, let's finish this s***', and then we shelved it."