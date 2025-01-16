Nintendo is “very, very upset” over the Switch 2 leaks, former staffers Krysta Yang and Kit Ellis have said.

Nintendo Switch OLED

The upcoming console has seen lots of leaks over the months - with reports on the device only picking up in recent weeks - and ex-Nintendo of America employee Yang has stressed the near-constant stream of news about the Switch 2 has left the Japanese gaming giant “really mad”.

In the latest episode of the ‘Kit and Krysta’ podcast, Yang said: “This really does have a disruptive impact in what the company's trying to do now, which is to announce and launch a new console - which is hard enough as it is.

“[Nintendo has] been disrupted daily, for months, with these leaks, and I'm 100 per cent sure they are really mad, to the most severe level. We joke around but they are very, very, very upset by this.”

Ellis - who had worked with Yang at Nintendo of America for over a decade until the pair left in 2022 - added Nintendo “have very good people that investigate” the leaks, and insisted the company will “eventually get to the bottom of it”.

He explained: “This is hard work, this is a lot of work and the people working on this - and it's not the whole company, it's a small group of people, at this point, who are allowed to know this information - need to focus all of their efforts onto [the Switch 2].

“But now, half of their day is going to be eaten up by [queries like] ‘I have to talk to you about every step you have taken at this point, who have you talked to, where do you think this could have happened?’ And, quite frankly, that's time they don't have.”

A recent report from leaker Nate the Hate suggests that Nintendo is planning to officially unveil the Switch 2 today (16.01.24), though claimed the reveal trailer would only focus on the physical device and would not showcase new software or games.