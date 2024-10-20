Activision Blizzard is reportedly working on a mobile version of ‘Overwatch 2’.

Activision Blizzard is reportedly working on a mobile version of Overwatch 2

The hero-shooter launched on console and PC last year, and now Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has claimed the franchise’s General Manager Walter Kong has approved the studio’s plan to bring the game to the mobile platform at some point in the future.

In his recently-released book ‘Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment’, the industry insider wrote: “‘Overwatch’ was led by Walter Kong, who oversaw the release of regular heroes and content for ‘Overwatch 2’, as well as new projects like a mobile version of the franchise.”

While it was reported Kong - who has been a part of the ‘Overwatch’ team since 2021 - gave the project the green light, Schreier did not include a potential release date or window for the supposed game.

Schreier’s book also didn’t reveal whether the project would be a port of the original console and PC game to mobile, or would instead be a fresh version of the game that was designed specifically for iOS and Android devices.

‘Overwatch 2’ wouldn’t be the only Activision title to launch on the platform, as the company released ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ in 2019.

Four years later, the studio confirmed the game had surpassed the mainline series and made over $2 billion in revenue.