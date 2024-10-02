‘Palworld’ developer Pocketpair has signed an agreement with Krafton to bring the game to mobile platforms.

The monster-taming title released Xbox and PC in January - with it also recently launching on PlayStation 5 - and now the game will be coming to iOS and Android devices thanks to Krafton’s subsidiary developer PUBG Studios.

The publisher promised it would “faithfully reinterpret and implement the main fun elements of the original for the mobile environment”.

News of the ‘Palworld’ port to mobile platforms comes after Nintendo and The Pokemon Company sued Pocketpair over an alleged patent infringement earlier this month (19.09.24).

The developer quickly responded to the lawsuit and said it fight the case “to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas”.

In a statement, Pocketpair wrote: “We have received notice of this lawsuit and will begin the appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims of patent infringement.

“At this moment, we are unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing upon, and we have not been notified of such details.

“Pocketpair is a small indie game company based in Tokyo. Our goal as a company has always been to create fun games. We will continue to pursue this goal because we know that our games bring joy to millions of gamers around the world.

“We will continue improving ‘Palworld’ and strive to create a game that our fans can be proud of.”