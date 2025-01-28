Phil Spencer sees hardware innovation as the key to Xbox's long-term success.

Phil Spencer has revealed his focus

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming has played an important role in establishing the console as one of the industry leaders, and Phil is now convinced that hardware innovation, rather than exclusive games, is the way forward for the brand.

He told Gamertag Radio: "I want people to pick hardware based on the capabilities of that hardware, and how that fits into the choices they want to make about where they want to play. We want our hardware to win based on the hardware capabilities that we have."

Phil observed that the most successful current games - such as 'Fortnite' and 'Minecraft' - are already available on different platforms.

The business executive said: "I want to build a platform that services creators that are trying to meet people on every screen."

Meanwhile, Phil previously revealed that he doesn't see the failure of other gaming companies as a triumph for his own firm.

He reflected: "In the end, we know there are millions and millions of people that are going to end up with a Switch, a PlayStation, and an Xbox in their home. Those are great customers.

"They’re going to buy the games that they want on the platforms where their friends are, or where the exclusives are, whatever it is. It’s not a world where in order for us to win, Sony has to lose, or Nintendo has to lose, or Steam has to lose, or something."