Xbox boss Phil Spencer has suggested ‘Starfield’ may release on PlayStation 5.

Starfield could be coming to PlayStation 5.

With Microsoft shifting away from exclusive titles and towards a multi-platform launch strategy, Spencer has not ruled out Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG making its way over to Sony’s console in the future.

When games journalist Destin Legarie asked whether ‘Starfield’ would ever release on PlayStation 5, Spencer said: “There’s no specific game that I would … This goes back to my redline answer, there’s no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say this game will not go to a place that it will find players where we would have business success for us.”

Spencer added that while Xbox Game Pass “is an important component to playing games on [Xbox]”, the company wanted players across other platforms to have access to their titles - such as ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’, which is launching on PlayStation 5 in Spring this year.

He continued: “What we find is we’re able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in a great game lineup that you saw, and that’s our strategy. Game Pass is an important component to playing games on our platform, but to keep games off other platforms, that’s not a path for us.”