PlayStation is reportedly in negotiations to buy FromSoftware and its parent company Kadokawa.

According to a report from Reuters, Sony is in talks to purchase publisher Kadokawa, and by extension the business' developer studio in a deal that allegedly could be completed in the coming weeks.

The supposed deal would likely see PlayStation gain the 69.9 per cent stake in FromSoftware that Kadokawa currently holds, which would push the business up to an 84 per cent state in the developer – with the remaining 16 per cent being owned by Tencent.

Currently, Sony holds a 14 per cent stake in FromSoftware, and owns the rights to studio's IPs 'Bloodborne' and 'Demon Souls'.

Meanwhile, FromSoftware owns 'Elden Ring' and 'Sekiro', and most-recently released the expansion 'Shadow of the Ertree' to the former title in June.

While the DLC was received warmly – with 'Shadow of the Ertree' being nominated for the Best Game honour at the 2024 Game Awards – FromSoftware creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously said 'Elden Ring' wouldn't be getting any more expansions.

He told the Chinese outlet Campfire Camp: "'Elden Ring' emphasizes the exploration and adventure of the big world. In order to provide such an experience, it inevitably needs a broad and huge scene.

"Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it is better to make a big one. If it is sold separately, the freedom of exploration and sense of adventure will be discounted."