PlayStation Plus is moving away from offering PS4 games as part of its Monthly Games and Game Catalog as PS5 games are proving more popular.

Although some games for Sony's eighth generation console "may" still be available from time to time, from January 2026 the "focus" will be on PS5 titles.

A new update on the subscription service read: "As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026. As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date.

"Please note, this won’t affect the PS4 Monthly Games that you have already redeemed from PlayStation Plus. You’ll continue to have access to games you’ve already redeemed as long as you remain a member. For Game Catalog, PS4 games will still be available to play until it leaves the catalog as part of our monthly refresh.

"We’ll continue to evolve the experience of PlayStation Plus and optimize the benefits you receive, including exclusive discounts, online multiplayer access, online game save storage and more. As we shift our focus to PS5, we look forward to adding new PS5 titles monthly for you to enjoy."

Sony has also just announced the titles coming to PS Plus Essentials on February 4, including 'Payday 3', 'High on Life', and 'Pac-Man World Re-Pac'.