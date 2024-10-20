‘Pokemon’ developer Game Freak has confirmed it was the victim of a huge data breach in August.

The Japanese studio - which has worked on the beloved Nintendo franchise since 1996 - said its server was illegally accessed two months ago, which resulted in sensitive details of over 2,606 former and current employees leaking.

Now, Game Freak Representative Director Satoshi Tajiri has apologised to all those affected by the hack.

In a statement, he said: “In connection with unauthorised access by a third party to our server in August 2024, it eased found that personal information of our employees was leaked.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern caused to everyone involved.”

Tajiri added the company has since taken appropriate action to find and fix the vulnerably in their server that led to the data breach.

He continued: “The sever has already been rebuilt and re-inspected, but we will strive to prevent recurrence by further strengthening security measures.”

Nintendo Life reported the leaked data included the codename of the unannounced 10th generation ‘Pokemon’ game (‘Gaia’) and ‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’, which is said to be called ‘Ikkaku’.

As well as the two titles, the outlet claimed the breach also indicated Nintendo’s heavily- rumoured Switch 2 console, which is expected to release next year, was internally known as ‘Ounce’.