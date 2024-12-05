IllFonic has announced it has laid off some staff as it “realigns to a refined strategy”.

Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic has announced it will has laid off some staff as it 'realigns to a refined strategy'

The developer - which worked on 2017’s ‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ and ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ in 2020 - has cut an upspecified number of jobs as the studio tries to navigate the gaming industry's current financial crisis.

In a post on, LinkedIn, IllFonic CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt wrote: “Today, we had to accept the harsh reality that the state of the industry has impacted us here at IllFonic.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that cuts to our teams had to be made today as we realigned to a refined strategy.

“There is a lot of talent in the group, and if you or your team is hiring, please reach out so people can be connected to open roles.”

While Brungardt didn’t confirm how many IllFonic developers had lost their jobs, former community and social media manager Michael Robles said that “a lot of very talented people were laid off”, including himself.

In October, the studio brought its multiplayer title ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after launching the game on Sony’s last-generation console and PC four years prior.

The title was previously confimed to be receiving new content in Winter 2024 and Spring 2025, though it has not been revealed whether IllFonic’s layoffs will affect these plans.