Rebel Wolves has shared the first cinematic trailer for its vampire action-RPG 'The Blood of Dawnwalker'.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

The studio – which is comprised of a number of former CD Projekt Red developers, including 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz – released the first cinematic trailer for its upcoming title, with Rebel Wolves describing the game as the first chapter into a "brand-new role-playing saga".

The blurb accompanying the trailer reads: "You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Use your skills and combine vampiric strength with human resolve as you take on a quest to save the ones you love. Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself.

"But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night."

'The Blood of Dawnwalker' – which will be published by Bandai Namco – takes place in a 14th Century Europe that is still facing the ongoing consequences of the Black Death, which allows long-hidden vampires to finally reveal themselves and take control.

Bandai Namco teased: "Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same."

'The Blood of Dawnwalker' – which will be Rebel Wolves' first title – is expected to receive a gameplay reveal trailer this summer.