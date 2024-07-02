A new 'Resident Evil' game has been announced by Capcom.

After rumours began to swirl that the studio was working on another entry into the beloved horror series, 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' director Koshi Nakanishi has revealed the company have started development on a new title in the franchise, with him at the helm.

During the Capcom Next Summer 2024 stream, he said: "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after ['Resident Evil 7']

"But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."

Nakanishi has long been a part of the series, having headed 'Resident Evil 7' in 2017, directed 'Resident Evil Mercenaries 3D' for the Nintendo 3DS, and also served as a designer on 'Resident Evil 5'.

As well as the upcoming horror game, Capcom also revealed 'Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster' will be releasing on 18 September 2024, and said it "wouldn't be an exaggeration to call this game a remake".

Developer Rysosuke Murai revealed the new game will run in 4K 60fps on the RE Engine, and will include several welcome quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to move while aiming, as well as upgrading N.P.C. behaviour.