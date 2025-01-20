Respawn Entertainment’s ‘Star Wars’ real-time strategy game is reportedly going to be revealed in April.

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars real-time strategy game is reportedly going to be officially unveiled in April.

According to leaker Timur222 and corroborated by Insider Gaming, the upcoming title will be officially unveiled in three months’ time at the next Star Wars Celebration at Makuhari Messe in Japan - which is taking place between 18 and 20 April 2025.

On X (formally Twitter), the leaker wrote: “There will be a public announcement and trailer released during Star Wars Celebration in Japan (April 18-20).

“Aimed Platforms are Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Store. The true lineup is TBD (sic).”

While Timur222 suggested the game will be revealed in April, the leaker admitted they didn’t know when the title would potentially release to consoles and PC.

The game - which was announced in 2022 - is being developed by Respawn and Bit Reactor, with industry veteran Greg Forestch heading up the project.

Respawn had also been working on a first-person Mandalorian title - reportedly set between the events of ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope’ - though cancelled it in February 2024.

However, Bit Reactor insisted at the time its real-time strategy game was still in the works, and Respawn was still involved in the project.

On X, Bit Reactor wrote: “Last week was difficult for the industry, and more so because of our strong relationships within the other teams at Respawn. But for those asking, we are still hard at work, and our game was unaffected by last week’s news.”

The last real-time strategy game set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe came in 2006 with ‘Star Wars: Empire at War’, which was developed by Petroglyph Games.