Tango Gameworks is ready to embark on “a new start” at Krafton.

Hi-Fi Rush

The ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ developer was acquired by the publisher in August 2024 after previous owner Xbox announced it would be closed in May, and the studio has now been renamed Tango Gameworks Inc. and teased it is ready to embark on a “new journey” with Krafton.

On X (formally Twitter), the company wrote: “Tango Gameworks studio has been reborn as Tango Gameworks Inc., proudly joining Krafton Inc.

“We’re excited to continue crafting games that bring joy to players around the world.

“Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this new journey!”

While Tango isn’t actively working on any games at the moment, Krafton boss Colin Mack said last month the publisher was “considering a sequel positively” to ‘Hi-Fi Rush’.

He told IGN: “We are considering a sequel positively. [But] we are not yet at the stage where we can say specifically, ‘This is what we're going to do.’”

If a follow-up is greenlit, ‘Hi-Fi Rush development director Kazuaki Egashira said the potential title would be significantly different to its predecessor so that the series doesn’t become “outdated”.

He explained: “‘Hi-Fi Rush’ became popular as a new IP, but if ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ were to stay the same forever, it would eventually become outdated.

“I think Tango Gameworks is about taking on new challenges. I hope to continue to work in a way that puts developers at the center, without losing our passion.”