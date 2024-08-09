Sega has announced its video game lineup for this year's Gamescom.

The annual event will take place in Germany later this month and 'Sonic X Shadow Generations' will be playable in Europe for the first time, whilst 'tlus fantasy 'RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio' will also make its debut.

In a statement, Sega said: "Completing the line-up of playable titles on the SEGA stand is an as yet unannounced project. Stay tuned to our social channels over the coming weeks for more information."

Meanwhile, Sega's rival Microsoft has teased a bonanza showcase including titles such as 'Age of Mythology: Retold', 'Avowed', 'Ara: History Untold', 'Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred', 'Diablo Immortal', 'The Elder Scrolls Online', 'Fallout 76', 'Towerborne' and 'World of Warcraft: The War Within'.

A post on the official Xbox page on X read: "Just a few you can expect to see: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne and World of Warcraft: The War Within. More to come!"

Sony will be skipping the event after the PlayStation maker revealed at its own State of Play reveal that it has no new games for its existing franchises coming out until the next fiscal year, and therefore has nothing to show at the big game event, which kicks off on August 21.

A statement issued to the German website Games Wirtschaft read: "Sony Interactive currently has no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024."