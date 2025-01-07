SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studios have announced the 'Like a Dragon Direct' for 9 January.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The studios – which publish and develop the iconic action-RPG franchise – will be holding the showcase on Thursday (09.01.25) at 5PM GMT / 6PM CEST on YouTube and Twitch, where fans will be able to get a first-hand look at new features in 'Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii'.

The spin-off game is slated to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on 21 February, and will follow on from last year's 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'.

Previously, RGG Studio Director Masayoshi Yokoyama teased 'Pirate Yazuka in Hawaii' protagonist Goro Majima would be found "suffering from amnesia", causing him to "expose his true self".

In an interview with PlayStation Blog, the studio boss said of Majima: "His past is mentioned throughout the series, yet the true Majima remains a puzzle. He feels the need to live up to the image that others have of him and adeptly go along with them.

"However, in this entry, he suffers from amnesia, exposing his true self as the story unfolds."

'Pirate Yazuka in Hawaii' will see Majima switch between the two battle styles Mad Dog and Sea Dog, which 'Like A Dragon' Series Executive Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto explained the former style would focus on "combos, jumps and other responsive actions".

Yokoyama added: "It’s easy to label the battle styles under different characteristics, but it’s difficult to make them both equally enjoyable.

"The Sea Dog style turned out to be more interesting in this case and everyone ended up choosing this style. To top it off, the Sea Dog style has some fun costumes."

Tune into 'Like a Dragon Direct' on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/@SEGA_West or on Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/sega